Pakistan seem to have the upper hand in the ongoing first Test against England, at the moment. Opener Shan Masood yet again gave a glimpse of grit and patience, having slamming a defiant ton on Day 2. He helped the tourists get past the 300-run mark as the lower middle order succumbed to pressure against England bowlers. Here are the records broken by Masood.

Consecutive tons Third consecutive Test ton for Masood

Shan Masood raced to his fourth Test century as he compiled 156 off 319 deliveries. This was his third consecutive ton in Test cricket (Previous two tons: 135 vs SL, 100 vs BAN). Notably, he became the second Pakistan opener after Mudassar Nazar to smash three consecutive Test tons. Other elite batsmen to do so are Zaheer Abbas, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Information Masood beats his own best in Test cricket

During the innings, Masood eclipsed his own record of highest individual Test score. The left-handed batsmen went past his previous best mark (135 vs Sri Lanka, Karachi). His gutsy knock was studded with 18 fours and 2 sixes.

Pak Opener First Pakistani opener with Test century in England since 1996

Shan Masood also became the first Pakistani opener in the last 24 years to score a Test hundred in England. The great Saeed Anwar was the previous opener from Pakistan to have achieved this feat. Notably, Anwar scored a 264-ball 176 against England at The Oval in 1996. Later on, Pakistan defeated the hosts by nine wickets.

Overseas opener Yet another significant feat for Masood