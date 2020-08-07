-
Pakistan seem to have the upper hand in the ongoing first Test against England, at the moment.
Opener Shan Masood yet again gave a glimpse of grit and patience, having slamming a defiant ton on Day 2.
He helped the tourists get past the 300-run mark as the lower middle order succumbed to pressure against England bowlers.
Here are the records broken by Masood.
-
-
Consecutive tons
Third consecutive Test ton for Masood
-
Shan Masood raced to his fourth Test century as he compiled 156 off 319 deliveries.
This was his third consecutive ton in Test cricket (Previous two tons: 135 vs SL, 100 vs BAN).
Notably, he became the second Pakistan opener after Mudassar Nazar to smash three consecutive Test tons.
Other elite batsmen to do so are Zaheer Abbas, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.
-
Information
Masood beats his own best in Test cricket
-
During the innings, Masood eclipsed his own record of highest individual Test score. The left-handed batsmen went past his previous best mark (135 vs Sri Lanka, Karachi). His gutsy knock was studded with 18 fours and 2 sixes.
-
Pak Opener
First Pakistani opener with Test century in England since 1996
-
Shan Masood also became the first Pakistani opener in the last 24 years to score a Test hundred in England.
The great Saeed Anwar was the previous opener from Pakistan to have achieved this feat.
Notably, Anwar scored a 264-ball 176 against England at The Oval in 1996.
Later on, Pakistan defeated the hosts by nine wickets.
-
Overseas opener
Yet another significant feat for Masood
-
Masood is the only visiting opener to score century in first innings of a Test in England since 2015.
Australia's Chris Rogers reached the landmark in 2015.
He hammered 173 off 300 balls against England at Lord's as Australia won by 450 runs.
No other opener registered a Test century in England ever since, until Masood reached the mark.