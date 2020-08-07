Hi,
Logout
Written by
Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has been on top of his game in the 2019-20 season.
The Belgian international played a key role in helping Inter finish second in the Serie A and will be aiming to help the side go the distance in the ongoing Europa League.
Lukaku has scripted several records this season.
Here we look at the same.
Lukaku ended up with 23 goals in the Serie A 2019-20 season.
He was the third-highest scorer after Ciro Immobile (36) and Cristiano Ronaldo (31).
The former Manchester United forward surpassed Diego Milito and Amedeo Amadei at the 3rd place among the best goal-scorers in their first season for Inter in the Serie A.
Lukaku became the first Nerazzurri player since 1950 to score 15 goals away from home in a single Serie A campaign. He equaled the record set by Stefano Nyers.
After his goal against Getafe in the Europa League, the 27-year-old Lukaku scripted a record for scoring in his last eight UEL matches.
He has equaled former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer's record in the competition.
Lukaku has become the first Inter player since Samuel Eto'o to score 30+ goals in a season.
Eto'o had amassed 37 in the 2010-11 season.
Lukaku now has 30 goals for Inter in all competitions this season. This is his best tally in a single campaign. Prior to this, his best tally was for Manchester United (27 goals) in 2017-18.
Want to share it with your friends too?
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.