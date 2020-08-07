Pakistan batsman Babar Azam looked in sublime touch in the first innings of ongoing Test against England. Playing only his 27th Test match, Babar yet again impressed with his 106-ball 69. Even after enduring the weight of comparisons with Indian legend Virat Kohli, the 25-year-old continues to deliver consistently. In this article, we compare the Test numbers of Babar and Kohli (after 27 Tests).

Babar Azam A look at Babar Azam's Test career

Babar Azam has been the nucleus of Pakistan batting line-up ever since he burst on to international cricket. He is closing-in on the 2,000-run mark, having amassed 1,919 runs from 27 Tests at 45.69. He also has 14 fifties and 5 tons to his name in the format. His highest score of 143 came against Bangladesh in the Rawalpindi Test (2019).

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli in Test cricket after (27 Tests)

Indian captain Virat Kohli played his 27th Test on July 27, 2014 (vs ENG, Southampton). After 27 Tests, Kohli managed to aggregate 1,822 runs at an average of 42.37. He had slammed 9 half-centuries and 6 hundreds until then. Notably, Kohli struggled to attain consistency and didn't get the desired results in Test cricket initially. However, he turned the tables after the 2015 season.

Do you know? Contribution in matches won

Babar has mustered 896 runs in nine Tests that Pakistan have won so far in his presence. His average in those Tests is an incredible 81.45. Meanwhile, Kohli contributed 633 runs in 11 such Tests at a relatively lower average (45.21).

Away Overseas record of Babar and Kohli

Both Babar and Kohli have fetched similar results in away Tests during the first half of their careers. Having featured in 14 Tests away from home, Kohli accumulated 963 runs at 37.03. Meanwhile, Babar has thus far racked up 987 runs from 16 away Tests at a slightly lower average than Kohli (36.55). He has only recorded one century as compared to Kohli's three.

Home Babar and Kohli in home conditions