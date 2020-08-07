Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the seven nominees for the 2019-20 Premier League Player of the Season award. Besides the three players, Kevin De Bruyne, Danny Ings, Nick Pope and Jamie Vardy are on the list. Other top awards like the best manager and young player have also seen nominations. Here we present further details.

Liverpool Looking at the performances of Liverpool's trio

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is also present in the Young Player of the Year shortlist, recorded 13 assists. The right-back was exceptional for the Reds throughout the season. Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson captained Liverpool to their first Premier League title and has already won the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award. Sadio Mane was excellent with his goals and assists for Liverpool.

Contenders A look at the other nominations

Manchester City mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne registered 20 Premier League assists, equaling the all-time record set by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry during the 2002/03 campaign. He also scored 13 goals. Burnley goal-keeper Nick Pope was solid in goal and amassed 15 assists to his name. Meanwhile, Vardy finished as the top scorer (23) and won the Golden Boot, whereas, Ings followed suit (22 goals).

Youngsters Nominees for the Young Player of the Season

Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood scored 44 league goals between them and have been nominated for the award. Sheffield United goalie Dean Henderson registered 13 assists and finds himself on the list. Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic make the shortlist after helping Chelsea earn a top-four finish. Alexander-Arnold and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish complete the list.

Information Klopp and Lampard lead Manager of the Season nominees