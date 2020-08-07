The Board of Control for India (BCCI) has confirmed that England's white-ball tour of India has been postponed until early 2021. England were due to tour India for three ODIs and as many T20Is at the end of September. However, the Indian Premier League will now run in the same window. As a result, the white-ball assignments have been deferred. Here is more.

Tour The limited-overs series could be played in January-March

It is understood that the white-ball games will now be played as part of England's Test tour scheduled from late January to March, next year. Notably, the proposed five Tests are also scheduled to be played on that tour. However, the venues for the same are yet to be decided. An ECB spokesperson suggested it is too early to "speculate" on such a scenario.

Quote ECB aims to work with BCCI in future: Tom Harrison

"International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with the BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible." ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said.

Postponement An opportunity to optimize international calendar

Harrison believes the postponement of ICC T20 WC has opened the avenues. "Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimizing the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

Schedule The two cricket boards are working to finalize the schedule

BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed the two cricket boards are working to finalize the schedule. "The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one," he said.

Developments IPL set to be played in September-November