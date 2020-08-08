New Zealand cricket team skipper, Kane Williamson, turned 30 on Saturday. One of the Fab four, of this generation, Williamson's game has improved massively in the last couple of years. He has a wide variety of shots and reads the game well. Pundits portray him as the finest batsman New Zealand have ever produced. Here are some interesting facts about the birthday boy Williamson.

Kane centuries Most number of tons for NZ in Tests

Williamson has amassed 6,476 runs in 80 Test matches at an average of 50.99. The right-handed batsman is the third-highest scorer in Tests for New Zealand after Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming. Kane has the highest number of centuries in Test cricket for New Zealand (21). He has also registered the third-highest number of fifties for the Black Caps (32).

ODIs Williamson's feats in ODI cricket

Williamson has scored 6,173 career ODI runs for New Zealand at 47.48. Notably, he is the fifth-highest scorer for New Zealand in ODI cricket. He has 13 centuries under his belt (fourth-highest). He is one of the six batsmen to have smashed 500+ fours in ODIs (563). Williamson was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the ICC 2019 World Cup (578).

Sport Rich sporting traditions of Kane's family

Kane has a twin brother who was born minutes before him. He also has three elder sisters. He comes from a family of sportspersons. Kane's sisters played volleyball and his cousin Dan Claver plays club cricket for Central Districts. He played rugby as a kid and even excelled at the sport. He was also involved in basketball in secondary school.

Information Williamson's key numbers in T20Is

Williamson is the fifth-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in T20Is. He has scored 1,665 runs in the format at an average of 32.64. Williamson has 11 fifties in T20Is. He has hit the third-highest number of fours in T20Is for NZ (170).

Facts Surfing and philanthropy: The other sides of Kane

Williamson loves surfing and lives in Mount Maunganui. In 2015, he was seen surfing with Proteas player Dale Steyn, while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015. The player is also known for his philanthropy. He donated his match fee to the victims of the Peshawar school attack in Pakistan in 2014. During college he was also chosen as the head prefect.

Do you know? IPL: Williamson is a proud owner of the Orange Cap