Swiss maestro Roger Federer turned 39 on Saturday. Federer is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. An unmatched elegance on the court laced with audacious backhands and seamless volleys contribute to his longevity in the sport. Over the years, Federer has scripted some astounding records even after dealing with career-threatening injuries. We take a look at the same.

Career Roger Federer's resounding career

World number four Federer has won a record 20 Grand Slam titles so far, more than any other player in the history. Across Slams, he has clinched eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles and one French Open title. The Swiss star also owns 103 ATP singles titles including 28 ATP Masters 1000 titles, and a record six ATP Finals.

Wimbledon Most number of Wimbledon singles titles

Federer holds the record of winning most number of Wimbledon men's singles titles (8). He surpassed the long-standing record of seven Wimbledon titles won by Pete Sampras. Moreover, Federer is the only male player in history to reach 12 Wimbledon finals. He shares the record of most appearances in a Grand Slam final with counterpart Rafael Nadal, who has reached 12 French Open finals.

Do you know? Some notable feats of Federer

Federer is the only male player in history to win two different Grand Slam events at least six times (Australian Open, Wimbledon). Notably, he has won two Grand Slams five consecutive times (Wimbledon, 2003-07 and US Open, 2004-08).

Number one Number one ATP player (by weeks)

Federer has spent 310 weeks as the number one-ranked player in the world, the most by any men's tennis player in the Open Era. Other players on the elite list are Pete Sampras (286), Novak Djokovic (282), Ivan Lenl (270) and Jimmy Connors (268). Interestingly, Federer has held the top spot for 237 consecutive weeks, also the highest by miles.

Streak Federer's incredible streak on Grass Court