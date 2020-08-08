-
Cristiano Ronaldo led an inspirational comeback against Lyon, however, his brace wasn't enough as Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League round of 16.
Juventus went into this second leg tie trailing 1-0 against the French side.
The Italian giants won the match 2-1, however, it wasn't enough.
Notably, Ronaldo amassed several records in the match.
We present the same.
Feats
Ronaldo races to 67 UCL goals in the knockout stages
Ronaldo's effort has seen him race to 130 career Champions League goals.
The Portuguese has now scored 20 goals in his last 13 home Champions League knockout matches.
In total, he has scored 67 goals in the knockout stages.
Notably, this is 21 more than any other player in the competition.
The next best is Lionel Messi (46).
Unique feats
Ronaldo has 25 goals in the round of 16
Ronaldo has now scored 25 goals in the round of 16 (second-highest).
He is one short of Messi (26).
The legendary footballer has also scored his last 11 penalties in the Champions League.
This is the first time since the 2009-10 season that Ronaldo has failed to make it past the round of 16 in the Champions League.
Do you know?
Ronaldo joins an elite list with this record
Ronaldo is just the third player to score a Champions League goal against a specific opponent (Lyon) with three different clubs (Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus), after Jorg Butt against Juventus and Ruud van Nistelrooy against Bayern Munich.
Ronaldo
Brilliant Ronaldo smashes these records
Ronaldo has scored all seven of Juventus' goals in the last two Champions League knockout stages.
The 35-year-old has now scored 37 goals for Juventus in the 2019-20 season, breaking the club's all-time record for most goals in a single season.
He also became the first player in UCL history to score 10+ goals for three different clubs.