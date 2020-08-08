James Anderson and Stuart Broad are already the two most successful fast bowlers in contemporary-age cricket. The duo owns the most number of wickets as a fast-bowling pair in the longest format. In the ongoing Test against Pakistan, they reached yet another substantial feat. Both Anderson and Broad now share over 900 Test wickets. Here are the records broken by them.

902 Test wickets for Anderson and Broad

Anderson and Broad make the second-most successful bowling pair in Test cricket with a total number of 902 scalps. The dynamic duo averages a significant 26.62 in the Test matches played together. While Broad recently completed 500 wickets in Test cricket, Anderson could become the first ever fast bowler with 600 Test wickets. The latter needs 10 more scalps to do so.

Second-most successful bowling pair in Test cricket

Overall, they are the second-most successful bowling pair in Test cricket. Notably, the elite tally is led by Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath who have 1001 wickets between them. Meanwhile, Muttiah Muralitharan-Chaminda Vaas (895) and Curtly Ambrose-Courtney Walsh (762) hold the third and fourth spot.

Record against Pakistan

Their record as a bowling pair in Tests against Pakistan is even more substantial. In 16 Tests against the nation, they have snapped up 118 wickets at an incredible average of 21.57. Anderson (64) leads the wickets tally with Broad (54) following him at number two. However, Anderson's bowling average (19.81) is also lower than that of Broad (23.84) in those matches.

Anderson and Broad in home Tests