Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday took fans by surprise as he announced his engagement with partner Dhanashree Verma on social media. Chahal and Verma today held a close-knit roka (engagement) ceremony at home, which was attended by their family members. We extend our heartiest congratulations to the couple on their journey together.

Sharing a couple of pictures from the intimate ceremony on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Chahal wrote, "We said 'Yes' along with our families #RokaCeremony (sic)." Obviously, fellow sports stars and fans flooded his posts with congratulatory messages and well wishes. IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) commented, "Congratulations guys! Personal advise to Yuzi from the Kings: Surrender to the Queen, otherwise checkmate only!"

Prior to today's engagement ceremony, Dhanashree Verma featured in quite a few Zoom workshops along with Chahal during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. Besides being a doctor, Verma is also a choreographer and YouTuber, according to various reports. Also pretty active on social media, Verma has nearly 5,00,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Much like his teammates, Chahal has been out of action due to the pandemic. He is now set to get back on the field along with his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament will start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

