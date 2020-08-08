Fast bowler Ollie Robinson will join England's squad ahead of the second Test against Pakistan at Southampton. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made the announcement on Saturday. The 26-year-old was due to play for Sussex in the Bob Willis Trophy fixture against Kent at Canterbury. However, he pulled out after receiving a Test call-up. We unfurl his journey in domestic cricket.

Sussex's Ollie Robinson has been an eminent in the fast bowling segment of late. The tall seamer has accounted for 244 wickets from 57 matches at an incredible average of 21.86. He also has 14 five-fors and 4 ten-wicket hauls to his name. Notably, he has tallied 1,416 runs from the bat at 21.13 and also owns a ton in First-class cricket.

Robinson has proved his mettle for Sussex with his impeccable consistency. In fact, he snapped up a four-wicket haul in his debut First-class game against Durham (2015). In the last two years, he has flourished under the guidance of coach Jason Gillespie, who himself was a ferocious fast bowler. He grabbed eyeballs by taking 63 Championship wickets including 135/14 against Middlesex, last year.

Robinson had played second division cricket for Hampshire and Essex before signing for Sussex. He went on to claim 46 scalps in his debut season, with a best of 33/6 against Warwickshire at Hove. Notably, Robinson has scalped 137 Championship wickets over the last two seasons, more than any other player. In 2019-20, he took seven wickets in England Lions' victory against Australia A.

The lanky seamer carries the propensity to bowl off-spin along with normal seam-up style. He gave a number of such glimpses in last year's Championship. Incidentally, Robinson is the stepson of former England wicket-keeper Paul Farbrace, who trained him in Yorkshire.

Looking at his attributes, Robinson has been asked to enter the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl as part of England's closed-door training group. However, England are already playing with a four-pronged pace attack in the ongoing Test against Pakistan. Considering their rotation-policy against West Indies, the young fast bowler could get a nod in the upcoming Test at the Ageas Bowl.

