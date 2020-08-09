German sports apparel company Puma appears to be the front runner-up in bagging the Indian cricket team's kit sponsorship rights. It has been learned that Puma has bought the ITT (Invitation to Tender) document worth Rs. 1 lakh. According to reports, Puma's rival Adidas could also enter the fray. Meanwhile, it is yet to be ascertained whether Nike would re-bid for the same.

Quote Puma has shown interest in submitting a bid: BCCI official

"I can confirm you that Puma has bought the ITT (Invitation to Tender) document worth Rs. 1 lakh. While buying bid document doesn't mean one is bidding, Puma has shown genuine interest in submitting a bid," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Here is why Puma could bag the sponsorship rights

There have been speculations that Puma could clinch the sponsorship rights as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier trimmed the base price to Rs. 61 lakh per game. The price is down to 30 per cent (Rs. 88 lakh), which Nike had been shelling out. Notably, Puma has Indian skipper Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador (Rs. 100 crore).

Other brands Adidas could bid independently for merchandise products

It is understood that Adidas too has shown interest in bagging the rights, however, an official confirmation is awaited. The German giant could independently bid for merchandise products. An industry veteran revealed another brand Nike declined BCCI's offer. "BCCI offered Nike the first right of refusal and that too a scaled down offer which they declined," he said.

Merchandise Exclusive merchandise could be sold independently

Even if a company doesn't grab the sponsorship rights, the bid for merchandise products could have a separate tender. Selling of exclusive merchandise products depends on how many stores a company has, along with the point of sales. While Puma has over 350 exclusive stores, Adidas has more than 450 outlets across the country. Hence, the two companies are in line for the deal.

Information The companies must have a partnership with sports kit manufacturers