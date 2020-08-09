Last updated on Aug 09, 2020, 02:31 am
Written byRajdeep Saha
Barcelona showed character to beat Napoli 3-1 in the Champions League round of 16 second leg clash at Camp Nou.
The victory saw them register an aggregate score of 4-2.
Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet for Barcelona in a performance that will ease a lot of pressure on manager Quique Setien.
Here we present the list of records broken.
Clement Lenglet opened the scoring for Barcelona with a powerful header from a corner.
Messi showed why he is a genius after getting the second goal from 15 yards, sending the ball that bent perfectly into the far corner.
Messi then scored the third, only for VAR to rule it out.
Luis Suarez scored a penalty, before Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back for Napoli.
Barcelona have progressed from each of their last 20 UCL knockout ties after avoiding defeat in the first leg away from home.
Napoli have won only one of their last 11 away UCL games (D4 L6).
Barcelona registered a run of 36 home Champions League games without defeat (W32 D4).
Barcelona have now qualified for the UCL quarter-final in 13 successive campaigns.
🇮🇹 Lorenzo Insigne is the first Italian player ever to score at least one goal at the Bernabéu (vs Real Madrid) at Camp Nou (vs Barcelona) ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/klTqPOXeSy— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 8, 2020
Messi has scored 20 goals in the round of 16 second leg from 13 games.
Overall, he has 27 career goals in the round of 16.
Messi has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last six home Champions League knockout matches at Camp Nou (9 goals, 3 assists).
He has also raced to 115 career Champions League goals.
⚽ Leo #Messi has now scored against a record-extending 3️⃣5️⃣ different teams in the @ChampionsLeague! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Gzw5Ehk392— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2020
Bayern Munich beat Chelsea 4-1 at home to seal a 7-1 aggregate win.
Robert Lewandowski has raced to 53 goals this season.
The Polish international extended his Champions League goals tally to 13 this season.
Lewandowski also amassed his 66th career UCL goal. He has surpassed Real Madrid star Karim Benzema (65).
Lewandowski, who made two assists, now has four in total.
