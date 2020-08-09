Barcelona showed character to beat Napoli 3-1 in the Champions League round of 16 second leg clash at Camp Nou. The victory saw them register an aggregate score of 4-2. Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet for Barcelona in a performance that will ease a lot of pressure on manager Quique Setien. Here we present the list of records broken.

#BARNAP How did the match pan out?

Clement Lenglet opened the scoring for Barcelona with a powerful header from a corner. Messi showed why he is a genius after getting the second goal from 15 yards, sending the ball that bent perfectly into the far corner. Messi then scored the third, only for VAR to rule it out. Luis Suarez scored a penalty, before Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back for Napoli.

Records Barcelona script these records after an impressive win

Barcelona have progressed from each of their last 20 UCL knockout ties after avoiding defeat in the first leg away from home. Napoli have won only one of their last 11 away UCL games (D4 L6). Barcelona registered a run of 36 home Champions League games without defeat (W32 D4). Barcelona have now qualified for the UCL quarter-final in 13 successive campaigns.

Twitter Post Insigne scripts this record

🇮🇹 Lorenzo Insigne is the first Italian player ever to score at least one goal at the Bernabéu (vs Real Madrid) at Camp Nou (vs Barcelona) ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/klTqPOXeSy — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 8, 2020

Messi Lionel Messi smashes these records

Messi has scored 20 goals in the round of 16 second leg from 13 games. Overall, he has 27 career goals in the round of 16. Messi has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last six home Champions League knockout matches at Camp Nou (9 goals, 3 assists). He has also raced to 115 career Champions League goals.

Twitter Post Messi has scored against a record-extending 35 different teams

⚽ Leo #Messi has now scored against a record-extending 3️⃣5️⃣ different teams in the @ChampionsLeague! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Gzw5Ehk392 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2020

