Juventus have appointed Andrea Pirlo as manager of the first team after sacking Maurizio Sarri. Just recently, Pirlo was hired as Juventus' U-23 manager but got the nod from the directors to go a step further. Sarri was sacked by Juventus after the club bowed out of the Champions League 2019-20 season. Here we present the key details.

Juventus Serie A win not enough for Juventus

Sarri helped Juventus win the Serie A 2019-20 honor in his maiden season with the club. Despite that, Juventus went for the cull as they seem to be desperate for Champions League success. Juventus, who have dominated the scene in Italian domestic football, haven't won the UCL since 1996. The Turin giants were knocked out by Lyon in the round of 16 (away goals).

Decision 'The decision for Pirlo was very natural'

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Pirlo has been awarded a two-year contract and until June 2022. Juventus' chief football officer Fabio Paratici said that the decision to appoint Pirlo was a natural one. "The decision for Pirlo was very natural, in the Juventus style, because he is someone who played for us, has always been in contact with everyone here and it felt natural," he said.

Restart Juventus faltered under Sarri since the restart

Former boss Sarri was appointed on a three-year contract last summer after one year at Premier League club Chelsea. He guided Juventus to a ninth straight Serie A title, although they lost three of their last four league matches to finish only a point clear of Inter Milan. Juventus were also beaten by Napoli in the Coppa Italia final after the restart.

Quote Juventus believe Pirlo is pre-destined for greatness

Paratici said that the club believes Pirlo is pre-destined for greatness. "We also believe he is pre-destined for greatness. He was as a player and we are confident he can do the same as a coach," he added.

