Four pending second leg matches in the Champions League round of 16 were finally played after close a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester City and Lyon progressed into the quarters which will be one-legged. Meanwhile, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid and Juventus were knocked out. Here we present the Champions League round of 16 in numbers.

Records Bayern equal Barcelona's record, Chelsea script unwanted feats

Bayern have qualified for their 18th Champions League quarter-final. This is now the joint-most alongside Barcelona. Chelsea conceded seven goals in a two-legged European tie for the first time in their history. Chelsea's six-goal margin of defeat on aggregate is now the second-worst by an English club in Champions League. Bundesliga champions Bayern have won their first eight Champions League matches this season.

Information A look at the results

Results: Bayern 4-1 Chelsea (aggregate score 7-1), Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (aggregate score 4-2), Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid (aggregate score 4-2), Juventus 2-1 Lyon (aggregate score 2-2).

Barcelona Barcelona script these records after an impressive win

Barcelona have progressed from each of their last 20 UCL knockout ties after avoiding defeat in the first leg away from home. Napoli have won only one of their last 11 away UCL games (D4 L6). Barcelona registered a run of 36 home Champions League games without defeat (W32 D4). Barcelona have now qualified for the UCL quarter-final in 13 successive campaigns.

CR7, Messi Ronaldo and Messi script these records

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a brace against Lyon, has raced to 130 career Champions League goals. Meanwhile, Messi now has 115 goals. Ronaldo has now scored 20 goals in his last 13 home Champions League knockout matches. In total, he has scored 67 goals in the knock-out stages. Messi has scored 20 goals in the round of 16 second leg from 13 games.

Stats Here are the other notable stats