Last updated on Aug 09, 2020, 01:04 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Four pending second leg matches in the Champions League round of 16 were finally played after close a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester City and Lyon progressed into the quarters which will be one-legged.
Meanwhile, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid and Juventus were knocked out.
Here we present the Champions League round of 16 in numbers.
Bayern have qualified for their 18th Champions League quarter-final. This is now the joint-most alongside Barcelona.
Chelsea conceded seven goals in a two-legged European tie for the first time in their history.
Chelsea's six-goal margin of defeat on aggregate is now the second-worst by an English club in Champions League.
Bundesliga champions Bayern have won their first eight Champions League matches this season.
Results: Bayern 4-1 Chelsea (aggregate score 7-1), Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (aggregate score 4-2), Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid (aggregate score 4-2), Juventus 2-1 Lyon (aggregate score 2-2).
Barcelona have progressed from each of their last 20 UCL knockout ties after avoiding defeat in the first leg away from home.
Napoli have won only one of their last 11 away UCL games (D4 L6).
Barcelona registered a run of 36 home Champions League games without defeat (W32 D4).
Barcelona have now qualified for the UCL quarter-final in 13 successive campaigns.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a brace against Lyon, has raced to 130 career Champions League goals. Meanwhile, Messi now has 115 goals.
Ronaldo has now scored 20 goals in his last 13 home Champions League knockout matches.
In total, he has scored 67 goals in the knock-out stages.
Messi has scored 20 goals in the round of 16 second leg from 13 games.
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been eliminated from a Champions League knockout tie for the first time.
He was earlier victorious in the previous 12 games. Zidane has won just two of his seven Champions League games against English teams.
Robert Lewandowski has raced to 53 goals this season.
The Polish international extended his Champions League goals tally to 13 this season.
