Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has continued to show his excellent form in the 2019-20 season. After helping Bayern win the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal, the Polish international could be the driving force in the Champions League as well. So far, Lewandowski has the best numbers this season in the UCL and he could break Cristiano Ronaldo's record. We analyze the same.

Lewandowski was inspirational in Bayern's 4-1 win over Chelsea in the round of 16 second leg clash at home. He scored a brace to take his tally to 13 Champions League goals this season. Notably, the record for most goals by a player in a single campaign lies with Ronaldo (17). Juventus' Ronaldo achieved the mark for former club Real Madrid in 2013-14.

Lewandowski needs to score five more goals to surpass the record held by Ronaldo. Both the quarter-final and semi-final will be one-legged affairs and Lewandowski needs to get the mark in three games including the final. If Bayern Munich reach the final in Lisbon, Lewandowski will back himself to break the record. He has been superb with his goal-scoring spree this season.

Lewandowski was unstoppable against Chelsea in the round of 16 over two legs. He scored one and made two assists at Stamford Bridge, before scoring twice and setting up two at home in the 4-1 victory. This means that he played a part in all seven Bayern goals in the tie. Lewandowski, has 53 goals this season from 44 games.

Lewandowski is the fourth-highest goal-scorer in the Champions League (66). He needs another six to go past Raul (71). Ronaldo, who scored a brace against Lyon in the round of 16 second leg tie, has raced to 130 career Champions League goals.

Over the last 10 seasons, Ronaldo has scored a whopping 482 goals at club level in all competitions. Meanwhile, Lewandowski has been impressive as well, netting 347 goals in this phase. Over the last two seasons, Lewandowski has trumped Ronaldo in overall goals.

