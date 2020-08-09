Last updated on Aug 09, 2020, 02:25 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has taken huge strides in red-ball cricket, especially overseas.
In the recently concluded Test against England, the senior wrist-spinner contributed with a four-wicket haul in both the innings.
Although he could not turn it around for Pakistan towards the end, his splendid bowling spells grabbed eyeballs.
In this article, we take a look at his exceptional stats in Test cricket.
Yasir Shah was the pick of Pakistani bowlers in the opening Test at Old Trafford.
He ended up taking eight wickets, having registered figures of 4/66 and 4/99 in the two innings.
Notably, Yasir has clinched 5 four-wicket hauls in as many Tests against England away from home.
He now owns 27 wickets in England with a best match haul of 10/141.
Having represented Pakistan in 40 Tests thus far, Yasir Shah has claimed 221 scalps at an average of 30.17.
Interestingly, he has more wickets than Australian legend Shane Warne and Indian stalwart Anil Kumble, who recorded 187 and 168 wickets respectively after the 40-Test mark.
The former tops the chart with most number of wickets among leg-spinners in the first 40 Tests.
Yasir's record in overseas Tests has been exceptional.
He has accumulated most number of Test scalps among Pakistan bowlers away from home, since January 2015.
During the period, he took 99 wickets from 21 Tests at an average of 35.85.
The 34-year-old is followed by Mohammad Amir (61), Mohammad Abbas (42) and Wahab Riaz (37) on the tally.
The top-10 on the aforementioned list comprises as many as eight fast bowlers and only two leg-spinners. Yasir Shah leads the list with yet another leg-spinner Shadab Khan holding the tenth spot (14 wickets).
Yasir Shah's prowess in the fourth innings of a Test has often done the trick for Pakistan.
In the last five years, he has accounted for 48 fourth-innings wickets from 16 Tests.
He averages an incredible 23.00 while defending a total in Test cricket.
Notably, the next six bowlers on the tally own a combined total of 46 wickets in the fourth innings.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.