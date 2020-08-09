Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has taken huge strides in red-ball cricket, especially overseas. In the recently concluded Test against England, the senior wrist-spinner contributed with a four-wicket haul in both the innings. Although he could not turn it around for Pakistan towards the end, his splendid bowling spells grabbed eyeballs. In this article, we take a look at his exceptional stats in Test cricket.

Four wickets 5 four-wicket hauls in England (Test cricket)

Yasir Shah was the pick of Pakistani bowlers in the opening Test at Old Trafford. He ended up taking eight wickets, having registered figures of 4/66 and 4/99 in the two innings. Notably, Yasir has clinched 5 four-wicket hauls in as many Tests against England away from home. He now owns 27 wickets in England with a best match haul of 10/141.

40 Tests Most wickets in the first 40 Tests among leg-spinners

Having represented Pakistan in 40 Tests thus far, Yasir Shah has claimed 221 scalps at an average of 30.17. Interestingly, he has more wickets than Australian legend Shane Warne and Indian stalwart Anil Kumble, who recorded 187 and 168 wickets respectively after the 40-Test mark. The former tops the chart with most number of wickets among leg-spinners in the first 40 Tests.

Overseas Most Test wickets for Pakistan overseas (since 2015)

Yasir's record in overseas Tests has been exceptional. He has accumulated most number of Test scalps among Pakistan bowlers away from home, since January 2015. During the period, he took 99 wickets from 21 Tests at an average of 35.85. The 34-year-old is followed by Mohammad Amir (61), Mohammad Abbas (42) and Wahab Riaz (37) on the tally.

Do you know? One of the two spinners on the list

The top-10 on the aforementioned list comprises as many as eight fast bowlers and only two leg-spinners. Yasir Shah leads the list with yet another leg-spinner Shadab Khan holding the tenth spot (14 wickets).

Fourth innings Most wickets in fourth innings for Pakistan (since 2015)