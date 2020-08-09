The Europa League quarter-finals will be played on Monday and Tuesday respectively as eight teams battle it out for a place in the last four. The clashes will be one-legged in a direct knockout affair. All teams will be playing in Germany. Cologne, Dusseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Duisburg are the four venues. Here we present all the key details.

Sevilla Sevilla out to extend winning run

Spanish club Sevilla hold the record for most Europa League titles (5). The club is on an unbeaten run of 18 games in all competitions. They topped the group stage with five wins and a loss. Sevilla overcame CFR Cluj in the round of 32 and then overcame Roma next. They face Wolves, who have impressed heavily this season throughout the campaign.

Information A look at the fixtures

Quarter-finals: Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen (Cologne - Tuesday, 12:30 AM IST), Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen (Dusseldorf - Tuesday, 12:30 AM IST), Shakhtar vs FC Basel (Gelsenkirchen - Wednesday, 12:30 AM IST) and Wolves vs Sevilla (Duisburg - Wednesday, 12:30 AM IST).

Man United Manchester United aim for a complete show

Manchester United enjoyed 6-1 and 7-1 wins in the previous two rounds over two legs after having earlier topped their group. Man United will be up against FC Copenhagen, who enjoyed a 3-1 aggregate victory over Istanbul Basaksehir in the round of 16. United have scored the most goals in the UEL 2019-20 season (23). They also have the joint-most shots on target.

Inter-Leverkusen Inter-Leverkusen braced for a top show

Inter Milan beat Getafe 2-0 in their one-legged round of 16 encounter. Antonio Conte's side finished second in the Serie A and have been in good form since the restart in June. They will need to be wary of the threat Bayer Leverkusen could offer. The German side has played an interesting brand of football this season with Kai Havertz leading the line.

Key players Players to watch out for in the quarters