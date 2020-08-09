Last updated on Aug 09, 2020, 03:40 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
The Europa League quarter-finals will be played on Monday and Tuesday respectively as eight teams battle it out for a place in the last four.
The clashes will be one-legged in a direct knockout affair.
All teams will be playing in Germany.
Cologne, Dusseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Duisburg are the four venues.
Here we present all the key details.
Spanish club Sevilla hold the record for most Europa League titles (5).
The club is on an unbeaten run of 18 games in all competitions.
They topped the group stage with five wins and a loss.
Sevilla overcame CFR Cluj in the round of 32 and then overcame Roma next.
They face Wolves, who have impressed heavily this season throughout the campaign.
Quarter-finals: Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen (Cologne - Tuesday, 12:30 AM IST), Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen (Dusseldorf - Tuesday, 12:30 AM IST), Shakhtar vs FC Basel (Gelsenkirchen - Wednesday, 12:30 AM IST) and Wolves vs Sevilla (Duisburg - Wednesday, 12:30 AM IST).
Manchester United enjoyed 6-1 and 7-1 wins in the previous two rounds over two legs after having earlier topped their group.
Man United will be up against FC Copenhagen, who enjoyed a 3-1 aggregate victory over Istanbul Basaksehir in the round of 16.
United have scored the most goals in the UEL 2019-20 season (23).
They also have the joint-most shots on target.
Inter Milan beat Getafe 2-0 in their one-legged round of 16 encounter.
Antonio Conte's side finished second in the Serie A and have been in good form since the restart in June.
They will need to be wary of the threat Bayer Leverkusen could offer.
The German side has played an interesting brand of football this season with Kai Havertz leading the line.
Bruno Fernandes will be hoping to make his presence felt for United.
The attacking mid-fielder has scored 10 goals in 20 games since making his debut for United in February.
Romelu Lukaku is enjoying his best season and Inter could benefit from his consistency.
Wolves forward Raul Jimenez will carry a threat against Sevilla.
He has scored 27 goals this season in all competitions.
