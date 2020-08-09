The Chennai Super Kings team management have received the permission from Tamil Nadu state government to host a training camp. Reportedly, the camp could be conducted in the city from August 15. A number of marquee players are expected to fly in the city via charted flights on August 14. They will hit the nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium a day later.

The likes of skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla are likely to attend the training session on August 15. However, the players will not have to undergo a two-week quarantine period after reaching Chennai. Once the players test negative before leaving, they will be cleared to enter the city and train accordingly.

"The players will not have to undergo a two-week quarantine period once they are in Chennai. They will be tested two days prior to coming to Chennai and provided they are Covid-negative, they will be flown in," a source told Times of India.

Upon reaching Chennai, the players will directly proceed to the team hotel and will not be allowed to meet anyone. The process will be followed during their entire stay in Chennai before they head to UAE. While the players will be tested twice throughout their stay, they could only travel to Dubai after testing negative for COVID-19.

The thirteenth IPL edition will likely commence from September 19. Meanwhile, the franchises will leave for Dubai after August 20. Although the schedule hasn't been finalized, the opening fixture could see defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.

It is understood that Dhoni pushed the CSK management to go ahead with training camp as the players have been short of practice. As per reports, the Chennai-based franchise had been trying hard to attain the government approval for the same. "The decision-makers understand how important it is for some players to get into the groove ahead of IPL," added the source.

