Former India footballer and Mohun Bagan skipper Manitombi Singh died at the age of 39 at his native village near Imphal in Manipur on Sunday. Manitombi was suffering from prolonged illness and breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday. The former defender is survived by his wife and an eight-year-old son. Here are further details on the same.

Demise Our thoughts and prayers are with his family: Bagan

Mohun Bagan expressed their sadness by the demise of Manitombi. "Mohun Bagan family is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former club captain Manitombi Singh," the club posted on its Twitter handle. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Manitombi Singh," it added.

Manitombi Manitombi helped India U-23 team win LG Cup in 2003

Manitombi was a key member of the Stephen Constantine-coached India Under-23 team that lifted the LG Cup in 2003 by defeating Vietnam 3-2 in Ho Chi Minh City. The tournament was India's first international triumph since their victory at an eight-nation tournament in Singapore in 1971. The Manipuri defender also represented India in the 2002 Busan Asian Games.

Career A look at his crucial career moments

Manitombi scored on his debut for Mohun Bagan at the Calcutta Football League Premier Division in 2003. He also led the club in the All Airlines Gold Cup victory in 2004. He was a part of Mohun Bagan's triumphant IFA Shield campaign in 2003. He scored three goals in two seasons for Bagan. Manitombi made his India debut against Vietnam in 2002.

AIFF Praful Patel and Kushal Das offer their condolences

Praful Patel, President, All India Football Federation, sent his condolence message: "It is sad to hear that Manitombi Singh is no more. I share the grief." Meanwhile, Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF said, "Manitombi was a talented footballer and full of energy. May his soul rest in peace."

