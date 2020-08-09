England are on a roll at the moment and have sealed three successive Test wins. After going down 1-0 against West Indies last month, England fought back to reclaim the series 2-1. And now, they have won the first Test against Pakistan. With two more Tests to go, England can climb up in the ICC World Test Championship table. Here's more on the same.

Table England need a win to get past the Aussies

England picked up 80 points in the Test series against West Indies and have now earned another 40 against Pakistan. With 120 points from three Tests, England have collected 266 points in total. Another Test win will see them climb above Australia (296 points). If England win the series 3-0, they will end up with 346 points after four Test series.

IND, AUS India atop in Test Championship rankings, Australia follow suit

The Indian cricket team leads the ICC World Test Championship table with 360 points under their belt. However, they have played four Test series so far and have two more to go. India have won three and lost one series so far. Tim Paine-led Australia are second in the rankings. The Aussies have collected 296 points after three Test series so far.

Pakistan Pakistan's position in the ICC World Test Championship table

Pakistan are playing their fourth series of the Test Championship but have a Test against Bangladesh in hand which was supposed to be played in April. They have 140 points so far. Out of six Test matches, they have won two, drawn one and lost three. If Pakistan manage to turn things around and win the series, they will overtake New Zealand (180 points).

Details Details about the first Test between England and Pakistan

Shan Masood's 156 propelled Pakistan to 326 in the first innings. In reply, England folded for 219. Shaheen Afridi claimed four wickets. England bowled well in the second innings and got Pakistan out for 169. Stuart Broad (3/37) made the difference. England were under the mat in the second innings (117/5). However, a 139-run stand between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes got them home,

Twitter Post ICC World Test Championship table