In the last decade, fast bowling began to descend across formats after a number of legends retired from the game. However, the advent of modern-day seamers has reinstated the art in Test cricket. Two such greats Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer have carved out some magical performances with the red ball of late. Let us compare their stats in the longest format.

Jasprit Bumrah A look at Bumrah's Test career

Bumrah, who started his international journey from the shortest format, was transported to Test cricket in 2018. In a Test career spanning over two years, the 26-year-old has already accounted for 68 scalps from 14 matches. He averages an incredible 20.33 with a best match haul of 9/86.. Bumrah also has a total number of 5 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Jofra Archer Jofra Archer in Test cricket

Jofra Archer made his debut in the Lord's Test against Australia at The Ashes (2019). The Barbadian fast bowler immediately hogged the limelight with his searing bouncers to Steve Smith, that left him injured. Even as England failed to clinch the urn, Archer was deemed the find of the series. So far, the 25-year-old has snapped up 38 wickets from 10 Tests at 29.21.

Home, Away Bumrah yet to feature in a home Test

The two bowlers are still new to Test cricket, however, the credentials speak volumes about their stature. England seamer Archer has played most of his matches at home thus far. He has scalped 30 of his total wickets at home, while the rest have been registered overseas (three Tests). On the other hand, Bumrah is yet to play his first ever home Test.

Information Third Indian to take a Test hat-trick

Last year, Bumrah clinched an astonishing Test hat-trick in the second Test against West Indies, thereby becoming the third Indian after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to do so. In series opener, he recorded the least expensive five-for by an Indian bowler (5/7).

Contribution Contribution with the ball (matches won)