England all-rounder Chris Woakes has moved to the seventh spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders. The 31-year-old progressed two places after putting up a terrific show in England's three-wicket victory against Pakistan. Woakes' teammate Stuart Broad also entered the top-10 in the All-rounder Rankings. Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Shan Masood attained a career-best 19th position among batsmen.

Chris Woakes Woakes gains big after his all-round show against Pakistan

Woakes holds the seventh spot with 273 rating points in the list of all-rounders. He displayed a formidable show against Pakistan, having snapped up four wickets and scored 103 runs in the match. Besides, his unbeaten 84 in the second innings helped England pull off a historic run-chase at the Old Trafford. Woakes was also named the Player of the Match.

Information Broad grabs the tenth spot among all-rounders

Stuart Broad also entered the top 10 among all-rounders as he scalped six wickets in the match. Notably, his unbeaten 29 (25) in the first innings helped him grab the tenth spot in the ICC Rankings for all-rounders.

Twitter Post ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders

⭐ Chris Woakes rises to No.7

⭐ Stuart Broad enters top 10



The @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings after the first #ENGvPAK Test 👉 https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/cnlc8mku13 — ICC (@ICC) August 9, 2020

Shan Masood Masood achieves a career-best 19th position

Pakistan opener Shan Masood slammed a swashbuckling 156 off 319 balls against England in the first innings. He became the second Pakistan opener after Mudassar Nazar to smash three consecutive Test tons. Nevertheless, his emphatic knock has lifted him 14 places to a career-best 19th position in the Batting Rankings. Masood has the second-best ranking among Pakistani batsmen after the sixth-placed Babar Azam.

Bowling Ranking Mohammad Abbas enters the top 10

In the bowlers' list, Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas advanced to number 10 as he took three wickets against England. He now shares the spot with Australia's Josh Hazlewood. Leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan also made notable gains. Shah moved up two places to 22nd spot after finishing with eight wickets in the match. Meanwhile, Shadab has re-entered the rankings at 69th position.

ICC WTC England set to overtake Australia in the standings

Previously, England overtook New Zealand to occupy the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings. The Joe Root-led side has further extended the lead to 266 points and are 30 points behind the second-placed Australia. Team India still lead the table with 360 points. Notably, each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches.

Twitter Post ICC World Test Championship standings