All-rounder Chris Woakes was the major force behind England's three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test. His unbeaten 84 helped the hosts record a historic run-chase. Woakes, who was named the Player of the Match, also scalped four wickets in the match. Over the years, his records have been overshadowed due to the presence of Ben Stokes. Let us analyze his records.

Milestone Double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets (Tests)

Woakes recently entered an elite list as he completed a double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests. He achieved the feat in 34 Tests, third-fastest by an English cricketer. Only former cricketers Ian Botham (21 Tests) and Maurice Tate (33) took fewer Tests to reach the landmark. Meanwhile, England's star all-rounders Stokes and Andrew Flintoff required 43 Tests to attain the feat.

Lord's A scintillating display at Lord's

In 2018, Woakes became the ninth Test player to pick a five-wicket haul and slam a ton at Lord's. He scored an unbeaten 137 against India in the Lord's Test. Besides, he registered bowling figures of 6/70 at the same venue against Pakistan in 2016. Notably, Woakes got the milestone in only his third match at Lord's.

Do you know? Only the fifth England bowler to script these records

Woakes also became only the fifth player to record a five-for, ten-for, and score a century at Lord's. He snapped up a ten-wicket haul (102/11) against Pakistan in 2016. Other players in the elite list are Ian Botham, Keith Miller, Gubby Allen, and Stuart Broad.

Average Bowling average in Test cricket (at home)