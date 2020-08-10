World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), on Monday, announced that legend James Harris has passed away at the age of 70. It has been learned that the US wrestler Kamala (his ring name) was suffering from multiple health issues. As per reports, both his legs were amputated in recent years due to complications from diabetes. Here is more about it.

Twitter Post WWE announced the news on Twitter

WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.https://t.co/d0kGY4GcTO — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020

Career A look at Kamala's wrestling career

Harris hailed from Mississippi and began wrestling in 1978, under the ring name "Sugar Bear" Harris. The next few years saw him competing at the Continental Wrestling Association, Mid-South Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling, and World Wrestling Federation. He spent most of his early career using the ring names "Ugly Bear" Harris and "Big" Jim Harris.

WWF Kamala made his WWF debut in 1984

Kamala became a legend in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) era, during the mid-1980s and early 1990s. The 380-pound wrestler battled the greatest superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. Kamala's character "The Ugandan Giant" appeared in war paint and mask, carrying a spear. Notably, the depiction was deemed as racially insensitive by some fans.

Do you know? A popular opponent of The Undertaker

In his era, Harris was a popular opponent of The Undertaker. The two men battled at the 1992 Survivor Series in a "casket match". Eventually, The Undertaker defeated the former in front of 18,000 fans in Ohio.

Independent circuit He competed independently from 2002 to 2010

After making sporadic appearances, post-1990s, in WWE, Kamala headed towards the independent circuit. During the run, he wrestled at the International Wrestling Cartel, WrestleReunion, ROH World Championship, and the Ottawa SuperEX. Overall, he appeared in the independent professional wrestling circuit for a total number of eight years. His last match was on August 15, 2010.

