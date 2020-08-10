Hi,
Logout
Written by
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received the much-awaited permission from the Government of India to conduct the IPL in the United Arab Emirates.
The IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development.
Although the BCCI had earlier received in-principle permission from the government, written permission was required to finalize the contract with the Emirates Cricket Board.
"Yes, we have received the government approval. We have already released the SOP (standard operating procedure). They have to follow that. We will also be having a committee (to supervise it)," Patel told The Indian Express.
Want to share it with your friends too?
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.