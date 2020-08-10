England speedster James Anderson vows to come back strongly after he failed to make an impact against Windies and Pakistan, recently. The 38-year-old quashed any speculation regarding his retirement, stating he has no intention of hanging the boots. In a recent conference, Anderson seemed unhappy with his inconsistency and admitted that he needs to bowl better.

Quote I am still hungry to play the game: Anderson

"No absolutely not. I am still hungry to play the game. The frustration for me has been after one bad game, the whispers that go around. I don't think that's fair. It's been a frustrating week for me personally," Anderson said.

Form Anderson is struggling with the ball

In the incumbent calendar year, Anderson seems to have lost his mojo. Although he hit the right areas against West Indies, his tactics against Pakistani batsmen put him under the scanner. Notably, Anderson averages 41.16 in the ongoing season. He has scalped six wickets from as many innings with a best of 104/3. Meanwhile, he could pick a solitary wicket against Pakistan.

Rhythm 'I felt out of rhythm against Pakistan', says Anderson

Anderson admitted he is feeling out of rhythm while bowling. "I haven't bowled very well, I felt out of rhythm. Probably for the first time in ten years, I got a little bit emotional on the field, started getting frustrated," he added. "When you get frustrated and a little bit angry, you try and bowl quicker and quicker. That doesn't help on the field."

History History beckons for Anderson!

Amid all the talks regarding his inconsistency, Anderson is still chasing the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket. He requires ten more scalps to touch the esoteric landmark. Notably, he will become the first ever fast bowler and fourth overall bowler to become the owner of 600 Test scalps. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) have managed to do so.

Future Anderson could feature in The Ashes next year