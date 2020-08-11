New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Australia will tour the nation this summer, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. These bilateral assignments would mean an additional 37 days of international cricket for the fans. Notably, the framework for isolation of teams is yet to be chalked out. Here is more on the same.

Quote NZC CEO David White confirms the development

"I was just on the phone to the West Indies, they are confirmed, Pakistan is confirmed, Australia and Bangladesh, so (there will be) 37 days of international cricket," New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White told reporters on Tuesday.

Schedule The full schedule is yet to be announced

White declined to release the schedule of the tours until a structure is drawn. He said arrangements are likely to follow the model of bio-secure "bubbles" adopted in England for the recent West Indies series. Interestingly, the accommodation and training facilities were located at the match venue to isolate players. "We are working through that with the government agencies at the moment," added White.

Data New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh was postponed in June

All international cricket in New Zealand has been stalled since March, owing to coronavirus outburst. They last played against Australia during the white-ball tour Down Under. Recently, the pandemic led to the postponement of New Zealand's Bangladesh tour.

Training Kiwi players returned to training in July

Last month, New Zealand's marquee cricketers returned to training at the country's High-Performance Centre in Lincoln. New Zealand Cricket had announced that six training camps will be conducted in the forthcoming months. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson was a part of the camp that was scheduled from July 19-24 in Mount Maunganui. The second camp in Lincoln was due to begin on August 10.

Cases The country completes 100 days without recording a COVID-19 case