Indian men's hockey team striker Mandeep Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, has been admitted to hospital. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed his oxygen level dropped below normal. Mandeep is among six hockey players at Bengaluru's SAI campus, who have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the other five members are being administered by the SAI doctors.

Quote An excerpt from SAI's official statement

"During night monitoring of vitals on August 10 (Monday) it was found that Mandeep Singh's blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated that he is moving from mild to moderate severity of COVID," the SAI said in a statement.

Condition Mandeep's condition is stable: SAI

Mandeep tested positive for COVID-19, after reaching Bengaluru for the national camp, which starts on August 20. However, the SAI in its statement clarified his condition is presently stable. "SAI authorities on campus took an immediate decision to shift him to SS Sparsh multi-specialty hospital as a precautionary measure. His condition is currently stable," added the statement.

Players The players contracted the disease while travelling

The other five other national players who were diagnosed with the virus are- captain Manpreet Singh, defenders Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, drag-flicker Varun Kumar, and goalkeeper Krishan Pathak. According to SAI, the players contracted the disease while traveling to Bengaluru from different locations. Their vitals are being checked four times every day. Notably, the death toll in India has crossed the 45,000-mark.

Camp The national camp could begin this month

The national team players were given a month-long break from training, which is scheduled to resume later this month when the 14-day quarantine period gets over. It is understood that all the players and coaching staff, who returned to the centre last week after spending the month at their respective homes, will have to take another COVID-19 test in the upcoming days.

Training The training will take place under strict guidelines