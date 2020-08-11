Hosts England managed to steal victory from the jaws of defeat in the first Test against Pakistan at the Old Trafford. The likes of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes helped them complete a historic run-chase even after the top order failed to deliver. Now, the Azhar Ali-led Pakistan would want to square the series 1-1 in the impending Test at Southampton. Here's the preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host the second Test from August 13. The day's play will start at 3:30 PM IST. As seen in the England-West Indies series, the wicket here favors the fast bowlers. Moreover, overcast conditions further let the seamers produce movement. One can watch the match live on Sony Network, while live streaming is also available on SonyLIV app.

England Ben Stokes to miss the remainder of series

Recently, star all-rounder Ben Stokes opted out of the remaining two Tests due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, England could rope in top-order batsman Zak Crawley to bolster the batting line-up in his absence. Fast bowler Ollie Robinson also earned a Test call-up previously. Notably, the hosts already comprise a four-pronged pace attack in the form of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Woakes.

Pakistan Pakistan could play an extra pacer

Although Pakistan did everything right in the first half of the opening Test, they failed to cash on. Surprisingly, they played two leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan, a move that fetched results in the first innings. However, considering the nature of Ageas Bowl surface, the tourists may turn to the experienced Wahab Riaz for strengthening the pace attack.

Records Babar Azam eyes the 2,000-run mark in Test cricket

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has an opportunity to become the fifth player from the nation with 6,000 Test runs. He presently has 5,937 runs to his name from 79 Tests at 42.10. His teammate Babar Azam needs 76 runs to complete 2,000 runs in Test cricket. For England, James Anderson could complete 50 Test wickets against Pakistan at home, by taking eight more.

