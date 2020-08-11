The last leg of the 2019-20 Champions League is set to commence from August 13, with Atalanta taking on Paris Saint-Germain. Notably, the last leg of the tournament will be played across 12 days in Lisbon. Meanwhile, the UEFA has laid down some primary rules in a 31-page document that the teams and officials need to follow in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the players will only be allowed to leave the hotels of Lisbon with prior permission. They are barred from meeting anyone outside their group. In the hotels, players should have private access routes with a separate dining area, while food should only be served by the team's own staff. Moreover, the team staff will also handle the clothes and equipment.

As expected, the COVID-19 tests will be carried out in Lisbon a day before each game. Interestingly, the UEFA has promised the results will be delivered at least six hours before kick-off. A couple of positive test results could lead to altered team sheets and revised tactics. Reportedly, two members from Atletico Madrid, a team involved in the competition, have already tested positive.

The rules state that matches will go ahead only if the teams field 13 'A list' players, along with the goalkeeper. If the teams fail to do so, they would be allowed to bring in any new signings who have not been registered till now. Failure to do so can lead to teams forfeiting the fixture. However, UEFA can consider rescheduling the games.

During the doping test, the control officers usually observe from close quarters when players produce a sample. However, the players will now have a mirror set-up opposite the toilet to let the officer monitor from a distance. Furthermore, planes and buses must be thoroughly disinfected. To minimize contact with the general public, the players will use VIP arrival areas at airports.

UEFA has clearly instructed all the teams that no player should indulge in customary swap of jerseys in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Notably, the tradition has been followed by players for years to honor the counterparts.

Recently, the UEFA announced a 'final eight' Champions League straight knockout tournament to be played beyond the last-16 round. Instead of the usual two-legged quarter-finals and semi-finals followed by a summit clash, the 'final eight' Champions League tournament will be a series of knockout ties. The last eight teams are- Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Lyon.

