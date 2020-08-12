-
England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been docked off 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester.
Notably, he received the sanction by referee and his father Chris Broad for using inappropriate language after dismissing Pakistan's Yasir Shah.
Here is more on the same.
-
-
ICC confirmed the development on Twitter
-
-
Breach
Broad was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5
-
Broad was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, that relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Broad.
-
Incident
Broad used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah
-
The incident occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan's second innings on Saturday, wherein Broad used inappropriate language upon dismissing leg-spinner, Yasir Shah.
Broad admitted to the same and accepted the sanction, while no formal hearing was required.
On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Steve O'Shaughnessy leveled the charge.
-
Information
Broad received two demerit points in last 24 months
-
Broad now has an aggregate of three demerit points in the last two years. While the first sanction was levied in the 2018 (Trent Bridge) Test against India, he received another against South Africa at the Wanderers in January 2020.
-
Stuart Broad
Broad's terrific run in 2020 (Test cricket)
-
England's pace spearhead Stuart Broad has been in sublime form lately.
He remains the leading wicket-taker in 2020, having scalped 31 wickets from six Tests at 14.12.
Earlier this year, Broad became only the second English bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket.
He reached the feat in the third Test against West Indies and was also named the Player of the Series.