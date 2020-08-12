England and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the second Test of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl. The hosts, who registered a historic run-chase, would want to attain the unassailable 2-0 lead in Southampton. Meanwhile, Pakistan desperately require a victory in order to keep the series alive. We present the records that could be broken in the upcoming fixture.

England England in quest of another series victory at home

If England manage to win the second Test, they will record their first series victory against Pakistan at home since 2016. However, the hosts haven't lost a single series to Pakistan, at home, since 1996. They have won two and drew three series during this period. Overall, the Joe Root-led side could register its 25th Test victory against Pakistan in home conditions.

Pakistan batsmen Azhar, Babar eye new records

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam will vie for the 2000-run mark in Test cricket. Babar, who owns 1,924 Test runs, requires 76 more runs to accomplish this feat. Meanwhile, skipper Azhar Ali could complete 6,000 runs in the format. He needs 63 runs to become the fifth Pakistani player with 6,000 Test runs. Presently, Azhar has 5,937 runs to his name at 42.11.

James Anderson History beckons for James Anderson

In 2018, England pace spearhead James Anderson surpassed Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets to become the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket. Two years later, Anderson is closing-in on the 600-wicket mark. He requires ten more scalps to attain this distinction. Notably, only bowlers to take 600 Test wickets are Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

Information Anderson could take his 50th wicket against Pakistan at home

As of now, Anderson has snapped up 42 wickets against Pakistan in home Tests, most by an English bowler. He could become the first ever bowler from the nation with 50 Test wickets against Pakistan at home.

Joe Root Root could complete 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan