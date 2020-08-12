Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hasn't played international cricket since 2019. The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League will mark the return of India's World Cup-winning captain in competitive cricket. Amid all the speculations regarding his comeback, the Chief Executive of Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Viswanathan said the 39-year-old will keep playing the IPL until 2022. Here is more.

Quote We expect Dhoni to play till 2022: Viswanathan

"We don't worry about him at all. Yes. We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (2020 and 2021 seasons) and probably for even the following year, 2022," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by India Today.

Training Dhoni has already started training for the IPL

As per recent reports, Dhoni was seen hitting the nets at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi last week. It is understood that the CSK skipper used the bowling machines in the absence of bowlers. Earlier this year, he had returned to train along with his CSK teammates at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium before the COVID-19 outbreak stalled the training camp.

CSK CSK contingent to assemble in Chennai before leaving for UAE

All the eight IPL franchises will be observing a six-day quarantine period upon reaching Dubai. The decision regarding the same was taken during the recently concluded IPL team owners' meeting. Meanwhile, CSK CEO Viswanathan revealed the team will assemble in Chennai before leaving for UAE, so that they can get back into the groove ahead of the event.

Responsibility 'Dhoni knows his responsibilities well'

Speaking on Dhoni, a CSK official said the CSK captain understands his responsibilities well. "I am getting updates through the media, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don't have to worry about the skipper, boss. He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team," the official said.

IPL 2020 Emirates Cricket Board receives clearance to host the IPL