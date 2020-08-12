In another unfortunate event, a local-level cricketer from Mumbai, named Karan Tiwari, died by suicide at his Malad home on Monday. Although the reason for his death remains unknown, it is understood that he was suffering from depression. Tiwari hanged himself at his house in Mumbai. An accidental death case was filed by Kurar police, however, no death note has been found as yet.

Quote The Police has registered an Accidental Death Report

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered by the police. "We have registered an ADR and investigations are on," Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior Police Inspector at Kurar police station, told Mid-Day.

Karan Tiwari Tiwari was upset for not able to advance his career

Karan Tiwari is survived by his mother and a brother in Mumbai. It has been learned that Karan was depressed as he was not able to stake a claim in professional cricket. Reportedly, Tiwari was not a part of the Mumbai cricket set-up, but he used to bowl in the nets. He also shared the dejection with his close friends a few days ago.

Information Karan locked himself in his room on Monday night

Karan's friend informed about the development to his sister, who lives in Rajasthan. As per reports, Karan entered his room on Monday night before locking himself inside. He was found dead, by the time the lock was broken.

Statement Here is what Karan's close friend stated

One of Karan's close friends said he was vying for a spot in the state team. "He was hoping to get selected for a state team. He was in talks with a few of them. He was a very promising cricketer and had uploaded his bowling and batting videos on social media. It's shocking that he took such a drastic step," he said.

Pandemic Budding cricketers in India face the wrath of COVID-19 pandemic