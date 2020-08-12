The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that Bangladesh could tour Sri Lanka for a three-match series in October this year. This will be Bangladesh's first Test series comprising of three matches in six years. The touring party, including the High-Performance squad, will likely leave for Colombo in the second half of September. Notably, the tour was postponed in June due to COVID-19.

Tour The three Tests will likely be held in Colombo

BCB's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan confirmed the tour will include three Tests, while all the matches could take place in Colombo. The board has also proposed a three-match T20I series, however, its fate is yet to be decided. "It is exciting to play three Tests, but it will also be a difficult time as they haven't played lately," Khan told ESPNcricinfo.

Details More details on the tour

Bangladesh are likely to serve the mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon reaching Sri Lanka. The arrangements for arrivals regarding the same have been made in respective hotels. Interestingly, the BCB will bear the expenses of the two travelling squads for the first three weeks of the tour. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tests shall be conducted on regular basis during the tour.

Preparations Intra-squad matches will be held before the series

As part of preparations for the Test series, Bangladesh squad's training sessions would have skill training in the nets. The squad will also play matches against the High Performance squad later on. However, the Bangladesh players won't be able to play games against local Sri Lanka sides sides before completing the 14-day quarantine period.

Information Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour was postponed in June

Sri Lanka were supposed to host Bangladesh for a three-Test series in July. However, the tour was postponed in June, owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Bangladesh had refused to tour Sri Lanka, citing lack of preparation.

Shakib Al Hasan Shakib Al Hasan may return to international cricket