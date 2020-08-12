-
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that Bangladesh could tour Sri Lanka for a three-match series in October this year.
This will be Bangladesh's first Test series comprising of three matches in six years.
The touring party, including the High-Performance squad, will likely leave for Colombo in the second half of September.
Notably, the tour was postponed in June due to COVID-19.
Tour
The three Tests will likely be held in Colombo
BCB's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan confirmed the tour will include three Tests, while all the matches could take place in Colombo.
The board has also proposed a three-match T20I series, however, its fate is yet to be decided.
"It is exciting to play three Tests, but it will also be a difficult time as they haven't played lately," Khan told ESPNcricinfo.
Details
More details on the tour
Bangladesh are likely to serve the mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon reaching Sri Lanka.
The arrangements for arrivals regarding the same have been made in respective hotels.
Interestingly, the BCB will bear the expenses of the two travelling squads for the first three weeks of the tour.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tests shall be conducted on regular basis during the tour.
Preparations
Intra-squad matches will be held before the series
As part of preparations for the Test series, Bangladesh squad's training sessions would have skill training in the nets.
The squad will also play matches against the High Performance squad later on.
However, the Bangladesh players won't be able to play games against local Sri Lanka sides sides before completing the 14-day quarantine period.
Information
Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour was postponed in June
Sri Lanka were supposed to host Bangladesh for a three-Test series in July. However, the tour was postponed in June, owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Bangladesh had refused to tour Sri Lanka, citing lack of preparation.
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan may return to international cricket
The impending tour could also mark the return of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan with his suspension ending on October 29.
Shakib is presently serving a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for failing to report an approach by a bookie.
He was slapped with a one-year suspension year in October 2019, after he accepted three charges under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.