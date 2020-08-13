Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been told to isolate after breaching bio-security protocols. Reportedly, he took a photo with a member of the public during his visit to the golf course, adjacent to the on-site hotel at the Ageas Bowl. A statement from Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that Hafeez has been instructed to isolate. Here is more on the same.

Quote An excerpt from PCB's official statement

"Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. He was photographed with a member of the public. Hafeez has breached the two-meter social distancing protocol...the management has decided to isolate him," the statement read.

Twitter Post Here is the photo Hafeez posted on Twitter

Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ living her life healthy happily.Good healthy routine 😍👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3tsWSkXl1E — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 12, 2020

Interaction The players have been advised to avoid public interaction

Although the players are allowed to use the golf course at the Ageas Bowl, they have been advised to avoid interaction with anyone outside the bio-secure bubble as the golf course is still open to public. The ECB's medical team was informed about the photo, while Hafeez was immediately instructed to isolate "for his safety and the safety and security of everyone around him".

PCB PCB asks players to follow bio-secure protocols

The board, in its statement, urged the players to strictly follow the bio-security protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series," added the statement.

Information Jordan Cox dropped from Kent's squad

In a similar incident on Tuesday, English county Kent dropped batsman Jordan Cox for their next Bob Willis Trophy match after he posed for a photograph with a member of the public. Later on, he was forced to enter self-quarantine.

COVID-19 test Hafeez's test result is yet to be out