Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will miss the training camp of Chennai Super Kings, ahead of the team's departure to UAE for 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), owing to personal commitments. CSK's Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo about the development. According to reports, the six-day conditioning camp is scheduled between August 15 and 20 in Chennai. The camp will focus primarily on fitness.

Training camp CSK sought approval from state government to conduct the camp

The CSK team management has already received the required permission from the Tamil Nadu state government to host a training camp ahead of the IPL. A number of marquee players including skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla are likely to attend the camp. Interestingly, the players will not have to fulfill any quarantine protocol after reaching Chennai.

COVID-19 tests MS Dhoni, Monu Kumar submit samples for COVID-19 test

The CSK players are required to undergo COVID-19 tests before leaving. Reportedly, MS Dhoni and his team-mate Monu Kumar have submitted their samples for testing, the results of which will be out on Thursday. Both Dhoni and Kumar will leave for Chennai on August 14 if they are tested negative. Meanwhile, the rest of CSK contingent will fly to UAE on August 22.

Information All necessary guidelines will be followed during the camp

The franchise earlier confirmed that all-important protocols will be followed during the training camp. As no foreign recruit is allowed to operate in the city, bowling consultant Laxmipathy Balaji will lead the charge of the camp.

SA players Ngidi, du Plessis could join CSK camp after September 1

Viswanathan recently indicated that South African cricketers Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi could join the squad in UAE after September 1. Notably, South Africa remain in lockdown with all provincial and international borders closed indefinitely. It has been learned that travel restrictions will only ease around September. Meanwhile, Imran Tahir will join the squad after taking part in the Caribbean Premier League.

Data South African players with IPL contracts

South African players with IPL contracts: AB de Villiers (RCB), Quinton de Kock (MI), Dale Steyn (RCB), Chris Morris (RCB), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Lungi Ngidi (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Imran Tahir (CSK), David Miller (RR), Hardus Viljoen (KXIP).

Development The duo remain hopeful of traveling in September