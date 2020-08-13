Last updated on Aug 13, 2020, 04:48 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will miss the training camp of Chennai Super Kings, ahead of the team's departure to UAE for 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), owing to personal commitments.
CSK's Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo about the development.
According to reports, the six-day conditioning camp is scheduled between August 15 and 20 in Chennai.
The camp will focus primarily on fitness.
The CSK team management has already received the required permission from the Tamil Nadu state government to host a training camp ahead of the IPL.
A number of marquee players including skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla are likely to attend the camp.
Interestingly, the players will not have to fulfill any quarantine protocol after reaching Chennai.
The CSK players are required to undergo COVID-19 tests before leaving.
Reportedly, MS Dhoni and his team-mate Monu Kumar have submitted their samples for testing, the results of which will be out on Thursday.
Both Dhoni and Kumar will leave for Chennai on August 14 if they are tested negative.
Meanwhile, the rest of CSK contingent will fly to UAE on August 22.
The franchise earlier confirmed that all-important protocols will be followed during the training camp. As no foreign recruit is allowed to operate in the city, bowling consultant Laxmipathy Balaji will lead the charge of the camp.
Viswanathan recently indicated that South African cricketers Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi could join the squad in UAE after September 1.
Notably, South Africa remain in lockdown with all provincial and international borders closed indefinitely.
It has been learned that travel restrictions will only ease around September.
Meanwhile, Imran Tahir will join the squad after taking part in the Caribbean Premier League.
South African players with IPL contracts: AB de Villiers (RCB), Quinton de Kock (MI), Dale Steyn (RCB), Chris Morris (RCB), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Lungi Ngidi (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Imran Tahir (CSK), David Miller (RR), Hardus Viljoen (KXIP).
Speaking on the same, Viswanathan said the duo was hopeful of traveling after September 1.
"When we spoke to them, they said we are coming. They have said they will only be coming after September 1," Viswanathan said.
Viswanathan also revealed the South African backroom pair of Eric Simons (bowling consultant) and Greg King (physical trainer) would join the squad on August 21.
