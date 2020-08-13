Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min has bagged the Premier League Goal of the Season award for his scintillating solo effort against Burnley in December 2019. Notably, Tottenham were 2-0 up when Son picked the ball up from their own penalty area, dribbled away from a few Burnley players and went past two challenges before netting the ball. Here is more on the same.

Record Son travelled 71.4 meters before scoring the goal

Son dribbled an incredible 71.4 meters in only 11 seconds on his way to score the goal. This was the second-longest distance traveled by a player to net a goal in a Premier League match, behind Andros Townsend for Crystal Palace in 2016/17. The goal laid the foundation of their 5-0 win over the Clarets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Finish 'I tried to finish well', said Son after the win

Following the match, Son said he focused more on the execution. "As soon as I got the ball, I tried to find a pass and I was lucky. I dribbled into the space where no one was," Son said. "I tried to finish it well because the action before was really quick. I was really focused on my finishing. It was an amazing feeling."

Praise Few players could have done that: Ian Wright

Son earned praise from Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who was a part of the elite panel of experts. "Few players in the world could have picked the ball up on the edge of their own penalty area, beat half the opposition team, and then finished as calmly and precisely as Son did," said Wright. "He showed so much awareness, speed, and skill."

