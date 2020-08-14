Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis recently hailed pace sensation, Naseem Shah. He believes the 17-year-old will be a force to reckon with, in the upcoming years. Rightly so, as Naseem seems to have done justice to his selection thus far. His express pace gives him the required edge over others, especially in red-ball cricket. Let's take a look at some interesting facts about him.

Test debut Youngest cricketer to make Test debut in Australia

Naseem Shah made his Test debut against Australia last year, thereby becoming the ninth-youngest to debut (16 years and 279 days) in the longest format. He also became the youngest Test one to debut in Australia, a record previously held by former Australia captain Ian Craig (17). Notably, Naseem appeared in his maiden Test match a day after his mother's demise.

Early days How Naseem fared before playing international cricket

Naseem started playing gully cricket before he appeared in Under-16 regional trials. He claimed 32 wickets in 8 matches and in due course, cemented his spot in the Pakistan Under-16 team. Naseem then represented Pakistan's Under-19 team in the Asia Cup, following which he earned his maiden First-class call-up. After having played mere 13 First-class games, Naseem burst onto to the international circuit.

Information His bowling stats in First-class and international cricket

Naseem has snapped up 46 wickets from 13 First-class matches at an incredible average of 20.43. In international cricket, he owns 15 scalps at 29.20, including a five-wicket haul. Interestingly, Australia's David Warner was his maiden wicket in international cricket.

Strength Here is what Naseem Shah excels at

Naseem is one of the few fast bowlers in world cricket, who notches over 150 KPH consistently. In the 2019 tour Down Under, he bowled several exuberant spells that comprised a number of fiery bouncers. He also carries the propensity to swing the ball both ways. A calculated run-up coupled with a rather side-on action makes him a feast for the ayes.

Five-for Youngest to pick a five-wicket haul in Test cricket

Playing mere his third Test in December 2019, Naseem etched his name in the record books. He recorded bowling figures of 31/5 in the first innings of final Test against Sri Lanka. At 16 years and 307 days, he become the youngest pacer to clinch a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He eclipsed fellow Pakistani seamer Mohammad Amir's record (17 years and 257 days).

Hat-trick Fourth Pakistani to take a hat-trick in Test cricket