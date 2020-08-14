Rohit Sharma and David Warner are counted among the most terrific openers in white-ball cricket. In the past few years, the two openers have carved out some swashbuckling ODI knocks for their respective nations. Notably, these two were the top-two run-scorers in the 2019 World Cup. They were separated by a solitary run. Let us compare their numbers in One-Day Internationals.

Rohit Sharma A look at Rohit Sharma's ODI career

Rohit Sharma is hailed as the greatest ODI opener among active cricketers. Having faltered in the initial half of his career, Rohit emanated a new phase in 2013 as an opener. Overall, he has amassed 9,115 runs from 224 ODIs at 49.27. The tally includes 29 tons. Rohit also owns the highest individual score in ODI cricket (264), a record often termed as "unbreakable".

David Warner David Warner in ODI cricket

Just like Rohit, Australian opener David Warner too rose to prominence in the latter half of ODI career. In a career spanning over nine years, the 33-year-old has racked up 5,267 runs from 123 matches at 45.80. Warner has 18 hundreds to his name, most by an Australian opener in the format. Notably, Warner slammed a career-best ODI score (179) against Pakistan in 2017.

Two halves Rohit and Warner made huge strides in the second half

In the first 86 matches (2007-2012), Rohit could muster only 1,978 runs at 30.43. His averaged climbed to 59.47 as he scored 7,137 runs in the next 138 ODIs (2013-2020). Similarly, Warner averaged a paltry 31.40 in his first 50 ODIs (2009-2014), wherein he aggregated 1,539 runs. From 2015 to 2020 (present day), he tallied 3,728 runs from 73 matches at 56.48.

ICC tournaments Record in ICC tournaments (World Cup and Champions Trophy)

Rohit has an edge over Warner in the multilateral (ICC) tournaments. He has scored 1,459 runs from 27 such games at an astronomical average of 60.79. The right-handed batsman owns as many as seven hundreds, joint-highest with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Meanwhile, Warner has accumulated 1,080 runs in 22 games at 56.84. He has registered four tons in these matches.

Information Most centuries in a single World Cup edition