Bayern Munich thumped Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League final eight fixture on Friday. Notably, this was the worst ever defeat for Catalans in Champions League history. Meanwhile, Bayern became the first team to score eight goals in the tournament's knockout-round game. As per reports, following a humiliating defeat, Barca manager Quique Setien has been sacked. Here are the records broken in the match.

Match How did the match pan out?

The match got off to a blazing start with Thomas Muller drawing first blood for Bayern in the fourth minute. However, David Alaba conceded an own goal to Barcelona, putting the scoreline at 1-1 inside 10 minutes. The likes of Ivan Perisic and Serge Gnabry scored a goal each before half-time. Although Barcelona pulled one back, they conceded four more in the latter half.

Information Barcelona sack manager Quique Setien

As per reports, Barcelona manager Quique Setien has been ousted after his side suffered a crushing defeat to Bayern in the quarter-final. The 61-year-old was appointed in January as he replaced Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona Worst UCL defeat since 1946

Barcelona were handed their worst defeat in a Champions League fixture. For the first time in 74 years, they conceded eight goals. In 1946, they lost by a margin of 8-0 against Sevilla in Copa del Rey. Interestingly, the Catalans also conceded five or more goals in a European match for the first time since losing 4-5 to Levski Sofia in 1976 (UEFA Cup).

Do you know? Barcelona conceded four goals in each half

Before the match, Barcelona had never conceded four goals in a single half of any UCL fixture. However, Bayern registered four against Barca in each half. The last two opponents to concede eight goals to Bayern are St. Pauli (2011), SV Hamburger (2013, 2015, 2017).

Robert Lewandowski An incredible goal-scoring streak for Robert Lewandowski

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski continued his splendid run. He netted a goal in his eighth straight appearance, in the Champions League. This is the fifth time a player has scored in eight straight games in European Cup history. Other players on this list are - Cristiano Ronaldo (8 in 2014, 11 in 2018), Ruud van Nistelrooy (9 in 2003), and Luis Aragones (8 in 1970).

Thomas Muller Feats attained by Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller has now scored five goals in as many appearances against Barcelona in the Champions League history. Notably, only Andriy Shevchenko has managed to score as many goals against them in the competition. Muller has also recorded 23 goals in the Champions League knockout stages, the third-most by any player (Cristiano Ronaldo - 67 and Lionel Messi - 47).

Bayern Munich Records broken by Bayern in the match