Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan has been put on life support at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in July, recently developed blood pressure and kidney-related issues.

This prompted the doctors to put him on life support, on Friday.

He was initially admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow before getting sifted to the Medanta hospital.