Former India skipper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni took to Instagram to announce his retirement. His last international match was the semis of the World Cup 2019. Having served India for 15 years, Dhoni helped India scale tremendous heights and guided them to the 2011 World Cup title. As India bids adieu to him, here's more on his career.

Career stats Dhoni's career stats speak for himself

Dhoni changed the face of international cricket, as he would be remembered as the greatest finisher of all-time. Having played 350 ODIs, he amassed 10,773 runs at an average of 50.6. He slammed 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries. He featured in 98 T20Is, scoring 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6, including two half-centuries. He retired from Tests in 2014, after playing 90 matches.

Leadership Dhoni helped India win three ICC titles, become number one

It was under Dhoni's captaincy, India managed to win the first-ever ICC World T20 in 2007. He then guided India to their second ODI World Cup title in 2011 at home, as he finished off with a six. He also helped India win the Champions Trophy (2013). In 2009, under his leadership, India became the number 1 Test team for the first time ever.

Records Some of the records held by Dhoni

Here are few of the top records held by Dhoni: Has the most number of stumpings in international cricket (195). Has remained not out on most occasions in ODIs, of 85 (excluding bowlers). Has bowled the most in international cricket as wicket-keeper (132 balls). The only player to keep in 600 innings. The highest individual score by a wicket-keeper in ODIs (183 not out).

Accolades & honors Some of the accolades and honors he has won

Here are some of the accolades and honors Dhoni has won in his career: ICC ODI Player of the Year: 2008, 2009 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award: 2007-08 Indian Cricketer of the Year: 2011 Padma Bhushan award: 2018 Conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel by Indian Territorial Army.

Data Dhoni had a strong World Cup career

Dhoni had a strong World Cup career. He ended with 780 runs at an average of 43.33. He amassed five fifties. Interestingly, he scored a fifty in his last ODI innings. He is the eighth highest run-scorer for India and accounted for 42 dismissals.

Retirement Dhoni's retirement was on the cards

Dhoni's retirement from cricket was being speculated ever since the conclusion of the World Cup. He has been an excellent servant for Indian cricket. Dhoni was in strong form in 2019 and amassed 600 runs in 18 matches. Despite all his inputs and contributions, he was unfairly criticized by several Indian fans in the recent past. But he kept responding in style.

Future KL Rahul likely to be Dhoni's successor

Youngster KL Rahul is set to be his successor. Rahul has already made a mark in the white-ball cricket. However, he hasn't be able to replicate his form in the longest format. More than Dhoni's batting, his valuable inputs behind the stumps will be missed the most. Legends will come and go, but there won't be another Thala.

