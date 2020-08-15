Last updated on Aug 15, 2020, 09:21 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
India's middle-order batsman Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket.
He took to Instagram and confirmed it through a caption. This comes moments after former Indian captain MS Dhoni called time on his international career.
Raina last represented Team India in the 2018 Bristol T20I, wherein the Men in Blue took on hosts England.
Here is what Raina wrote on Instagram.
"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" read Raina's caption on Instagram.
Suresh Raina falls among one of the most influential white-ball batsmen India have ever produced.
His credentials while playing in the middle-order are deemed invaluable.
In an international career spanning nearly 12 years, the 33-year-old amassed 5,615 runs from 226 ODIs at an average of 35.31.
He also played 18 Tests and 78 T20Is, having racked up 768 and 1,605 runs respectively.
During his illustrious career, Raina reached several milestones across formats.
In 2010, Raina became the 12th Indian cricketer to slam a century on Test debut (120 vs Sri Lanka).
Notably, he was the first Indian to register a ton in all three formats.
Raina still remains the only Indian with a hundred in both T20I and ODI World Cup.
Raina is known for his acrobatic fielding, especially in ODI cricket. He is one of the most athletic fielders in world cricket. Over the years, Raina showed a knack of inflicting startling run-outs while fielding inside the 30-yard circle.
Although Raina has called it quits in international cricket, Raina will likely continue to play in T20 leagues.
He is all set to return for his franchise Chennai Super Kings in the impending Indian Premier League edition.
In future, Raina could make an impact in foreign T20 leagues by seeking NoC from the BCCI.
After all, he owns over 8,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.