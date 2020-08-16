Top players from England and Australia won't be featuring in the first week of 2020 Indian Premier League. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Friday, confirmed the two teams will compete in a white-ball series, which concludes on September 16. According to rules, the IPL-bound players from both the teams will have to undergo a six-day isolation period upon reaching UAE.

Players Rajasthan Royals likely to suffer the most

A total of 29 players from England and Australia are part of the eight IPL squads. Notably, Mumbai Indians will be the least affected as their squad only comprises of Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile, who won't feature in the England-Australia series. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are likely to suffer the most with the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Steve Smith.

Aus players IPL-bound players from Australia

Listed below are the Australian players with an IPL contract. Josh Hazlewood (CSK), Alex Carey (DC), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), Pat Cummins (KKR), Chris Green (KKR), Chris Lynn (MI), Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI), Steve Smith (RR), Andrew Tye (RR), Aaron Finch (RCB), Kane Richardson (RCB), Joshua Philippe (RCB), David Warner (SRH), Billy Stanlake (SRH), and Mitchell Marsh (SRH).

Information IPL-bound players from England

IPL-bound players from England: Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Moeen Ali (RCB), Jos Buttler (RR), Ben Stokes (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), Sam Curran (CSK), Tom Curran (RR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Tom Banton (KKR), Chris Jordan (KXIP), Jason Roy (DC), Harry Gurney (KKR), and Chris Woakes (DC).

Series Australia's England tour to begin on September 4

As announced by the ECB, Australia's tour of England will be held in September this year. The T20Is will be played on September 4, 6, and 8 respectively in Southampton. Meanwhile, the Emirates Old Trafford will play host to the three ODIs on September 11, 13, and 16 respectively. Australia's squad is expected to reach the UK on August 24.

Data Australia's 21-member squad for England tour

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

IPL 2020 IPL set to commence on September 19