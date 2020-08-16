Last updated on Aug 16, 2020, 01:00 am
Written byParth Dhall
Top players from England and Australia won't be featuring in the first week of 2020 Indian Premier League.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Friday, confirmed the two teams will compete in a white-ball series, which concludes on September 16.
According to rules, the IPL-bound players from both the teams will have to undergo a six-day isolation period upon reaching UAE.
A total of 29 players from England and Australia are part of the eight IPL squads.
Notably, Mumbai Indians will be the least affected as their squad only comprises of Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile, who won't feature in the England-Australia series.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are likely to suffer the most with the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Steve Smith.
Listed below are the Australian players with an IPL contract.
Josh Hazlewood (CSK), Alex Carey (DC), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), Pat Cummins (KKR), Chris Green (KKR), Chris Lynn (MI), Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI), Steve Smith (RR), Andrew Tye (RR), Aaron Finch (RCB), Kane Richardson (RCB), Joshua Philippe (RCB), David Warner (SRH), Billy Stanlake (SRH), and Mitchell Marsh (SRH).
IPL-bound players from England: Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Moeen Ali (RCB), Jos Buttler (RR), Ben Stokes (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), Sam Curran (CSK), Tom Curran (RR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Tom Banton (KKR), Chris Jordan (KXIP), Jason Roy (DC), Harry Gurney (KKR), and Chris Woakes (DC).
As announced by the ECB, Australia's tour of England will be held in September this year.
The T20Is will be played on September 4, 6, and 8 respectively in Southampton.
Meanwhile, the Emirates Old Trafford will play host to the three ODIs on September 11, 13, and 16 respectively.
Australia's squad is expected to reach the UK on August 24.
Australia squad: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
The United Arab Emirates (ECB) will host the upcoming edition of IPL, which was postponed in March amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Considering the proposed schedule, the tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10.
As the England-Australia series ends on September 16, players from both squads are likely to miss a couple of initial fixtures in the IPL due to quarantine protocols.
