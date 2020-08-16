Lyon stunned Premier League giants Manchester City with a 3-1 victory in the quarter-final of Champions League. With an emphatic win, Lyon booked the semi-finals berth where they will face Bayern Munich. Notably, this is first time since 1991 that no team from England, Spain or Italy will compete in the last four of European Championship. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Lyon were on the charge right from the start, thereby taking an early lead in the 24th minute. For City, Raheem Sterling produced a couple of chances to score initially, however, he couldn't capitalize upon them. Although Kevin De Bruyne pulled one back for them following the half-time, Moussa Dembélé's twin strikes (79th and 87th minute) helped Lyon trounce City eventually.

Raheem Sterling 50th Champions League appearance for Sterling

City winger Raheem Sterling made his 50th Champions League appearance in the fixture against Lyon, aged 25 years and 251 days. Interestingly, the only Englishman to reach this milestone at a younger age is Wayne Rooney in 2010 (24 years and 115 days). Sterling has registered five goals and three assists in his last eight Champions League knockout appearances.

Information Second semis appearance for Lyon in Champions League

Lyon have reached their second ever semi-final in the UEFA Champions League history. They lost the other 4-0 on aggregate to Bayern in 2009/10. Furthermore, Lyon have never lost to an English club after having netted the first goal of the match.

Pep Guardiola A forgettable record for Pep Guardiola

This is the third consecutive season wherein Manchester City lost the quarter-final under manager Pep Guardiola. In his leadership, they remain without a place in the last four. Guardiola has been eliminated in each of his three appearances at this stage with Manchester City (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20). He progressed from his first seven UCL quarter-finals as a manager with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Other records Other records that were broken in the match