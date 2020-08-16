Indian legend MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. One of the most astute leaders, Dhoni made his presence felt for fifteen glorious years, with his 'out of the box' thinking. His unscathed legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, as has been the case thus far. In this article, we present the unknown facts about MS Dhoni.

Domestic cricket Dhoni's credentials in domestic cricket

Dhoni made his First-class and List A debut in 1999/2000 against Assam at Jamshedpur. His debut First-class dismissal as a wicket-keeper was Parag Das, who was stumped by Dhoni. Nineteen years later, Dhoni took a catch of his son Riyan Parag in an IPL fixture at Jaipur. Overall, Dhoni has 7,038 and 13,353 runs to his name in First-class and List A games respectively.

Early days Dhoni played for Central Coal Limited during his early days

Dhoni was initially picked in the Bihar Under-19 team for Cooch Behar Trophy 1998/99. In the tournament, Dhoni scored 185 runs from five matches at 37 including a fifty. Before Dhoni played for Bihar, he represented Central Coal Limited. He scored a double hundred in a school match wherein he shared a 378-run (unbeaten) stand with his batting partner Shabir Hussain.

Do you know? Monthly stipend of Rs. 2,000

Dhoni was selected in Central Coal Limited under the sports quota. For playing matches, the former Indian captain used to fetch a monthly stipend of Rs. 2,000 including an extra Rs. 200 if he emerged as the match-winning player.

Before debut How Dhoni earned his maiden India call-up

India's World Cup-winning captain had to fight for his spot before making his international debut. Dhoni's consistent performances earned him a place in the India A team for the 2003/04 tour of Kenya and Zimbabwe. He was a part of the squad which participated in the Hong Kong Super Sixes (2004). Shortly after, he was named in the squad for the Bangladesh ODI series.

Information Turning point for Dhoni

Dhoni was first spotted by the Talent Resource Development Wing, an initiative by the BCCI to fast-tack talent in India. Hence, former Bengal skipper sent his report about Dhoni to the National Cricket Academy. This proved to be a turning point for Dhoni.

Helicopter shot How did Dhoni develop the helicopter shot?