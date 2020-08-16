Moments after former Indian captain MS Dhoni informed about his retirement, Indian batsman Suresh Raina also called time on his international career. The latter took to Instagram for announcing his decision, having followed the footsteps of Dhoni. Raina, who played his final international game in 2018, braced India's middle-order in white-ball cricket for nearly a decade. Here are some of his famous records.

Test debut 12th Indian to slam century on Test debut

In 2010, Raina became the 12th Indian cricketer to slam a century on Test debut. He achieved the milestone in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo, wherein he scored 120 off 220 balls. Raina stitched a 256-run stand with Sachin Tendulkar in India's first innings. Interestingly, this remained the only century in his 18-match Test career.

Ton First Indian batsman with a hundred in every format

In the same Test, Raina became only the third cricketer and first from India to register a ton in all three formats. His maiden ODI hundred came against Hong Kong in 2008, while his only hundred in T20Is was recorded against South Africa (2010). Ever since, only Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been able to match this incredible feat.

Information Only centurion from India in T20 World Cup history

In 2010, Raina scored an unbeaten 101 against South Africa in the World T20. By doing so, he became the first centurion from India in T20 Internationals. Raina is still the only cricketer from India to have smashed a ton in ICC T20 World Cup.

T20 career Raina's credentials in T20 cricket

Over the years, Raina made a resounding impact in the shortest format. He is the third-highest run-scorer among Indian batsmen in T20 cricket (overall). As of now, he has amassed 8,392 runs from 319 matches at an average of 32.65. Notably, Raina was also the first Indian player to score 6,000 and 8,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Dhoni-Raina The Dhoni-Raina partnership in ODIs