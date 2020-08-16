-
In an unfortunate development, former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan has passed away at the age of 73.
Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in July, was recently put on life support at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.
Reportedly, he suffered from blood pressure and kidney-related issues.
He was initially admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.
-
-
Condition
Chauhan was diagnosed with coronavirus in July
-
Chauhan, a former Lok Sabha member, was one of the former international cricketers to have contracted the deadly virus.
His family members had also undergone COVID-19 tests in July and were put under home quarantine.
It is understood that Chauhan's condition deteriorated on Friday night.
As per reports, he didn't recover from the disease when he had a multi-organ failure.
-
Twitter Post
Chetan Chauhan passes away at 73
-
-
Career
A look at his cricket career
-
Chauhan is known as one of the greatest openers to have served Team India.
In an international career spanning nearly 11 years, he scored 2,084 runs from 40 Test matches at 31.57.
He also smashed 16 fifties during the period.
The 72-year-old has also represented Delhi and Mumbai in First-class cricket, having amassed 11,143 runs at 40.22.